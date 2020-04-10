Easter: Ekiti CAN warns members against flouting directive on religious gatherings

The Ekiti Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday warned its members against flouting government’s directive on religious gatherings during the Easter celebration.

The CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. Father Peter Olowolafe, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, warned that CAN would not be available to assist any of its members who disobeyed the directive.

According to him, the association is aware that the fight against coronavirus can only be won in the state if the people adhere strictly to government’s directives.

The CAN chairman, who said the fight against coronavirus needed collective efforts, urged all Christians in the state to complement government’s efforts by keeping to instructions and observing personal hygiene.

” We will not in any way be responsible for any individual or group of people who flagrantly disobey government’s directives in this regard.

” The possibility of observing the Easter day service at various churches is bleak.

” The state maintains after consultation with CAN that there will be no religious gatherings during this Easter celebration in the state,” he said.

He urged members to adhere strictly to the state government’s directive banning gatherings of any kind during the current lockdown while praying that they would live beyond the present situation to freely gather to mark subsequent Easter celebrations.

Olowolafe advised Christians to allow the lessons of the Lent season such as humility, sacrifice, self- denial and total submission to the will of God to reflect in their day-to-day activities.

He added that this period should be used to call on God to heal the world of the pandemic.(NAN)