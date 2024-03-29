Easter: DSS enjoins all to eschew bitterness, disloyalty, others

The Director General, Management and Staff of the Department of State Services (DSS) have sent a message of felicitation to the Christian faithful on the celebration of Easter.

Peter Afunanya, Director, PR & Strategic

Communications, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja disclosed this in a statement Friday.

Afunanya added that the service “also uses this opportunity to call on Nigerians to draw lessons from the forbearance and humility of Jesus Christ and apply the same in their daily affairs.”

“The Service reminds them to use the event which illustrates sacrifice and forgiveness to refocus their love for one another, the nation and humanity at large.”

On this note, the message said further, citizens are encouraged to adopt self-control, discipline and compassion in their dealings and conducts.

“The Service enjoins them to eschew bitterness, disloyalty, fake news, hate speech and violence”, Afunanya said.

“Similarly, celebrants are advised to restrain from such behaviors as illicit drugs, excessive alcoholism as well as reject all forms of bigotry and other social vices during the ceremony.

“They are, therefore, implored to renew their commitment to the peace, unity of Nigeria and work towards her inclusiveness,” the Service said.

“Consequent upon these, everyone is urged to be vigilant and report attempts to breach security to relevant law enforcement agencies. The DSS website www.dss.gov.ng; email address- dsspr@dss.gov.ng and telephone lines +234915 339 1309; +234 908 837 3514 remain relevant for public guidance.”

Happy Easter!, the statement concludes.