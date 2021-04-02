Easter: DPR assures motorists of sufficient supply of petrol in Anambra

The Department Petroleum Resources (DPR) has called on motorists and users Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) desist from panic-buying during the holidays.

Mr Okiemute Akpomudjere, Operations Controller DPR in Anambra State, said this in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria () in Awka .

Akpomudjere said that the product was sufficient in quantity the holidays.

Akpomudjere disclosed that over five million litres PMS had been recently delivered Anambra which was well over what be required during period.

He assured motorists that more trucks were being daily.

Akpomudjere also said that at the national level of the body that there were assurances of enough quantity of petrol.

“I want advise that nobody should engage in panic buying of petrol because there no such, as usual we are on the ground to ensure that marketers play according to the rules,” he said.

Akpomudjere said that teams of the DPR were on constant surveillance of the market to ensure that pumping machines were in good condition to guard against under-dispensing.

He noted that there were no cases of adulterated product warned that any marketer who flouted industry regulations be made to face the law. ()

