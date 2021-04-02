The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has called on motorists and users of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to desist from panic-buying during the Easter holidays.

Mr Okiemute Akpomudjere, Operations Controller of DPR in Anambra State, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday.

Akpomudjere said that the product was sufficient in quantity for the Easter holidays.

Akpomudjere disclosed that over five million litres of PMS had been recently delivered to Anambra which was well over what would be required during Easter period.

He assured motorists that more trucks were being discharged daily.

Akpomudjere also said that at the national level of the body that there were assurances of enough quantity of petrol.

“I want to advise that nobody should engage in panic buying of petrol because there is no need for such, as usual we are on the ground to ensure that marketers play according to the rules,” he said.

Akpomudjere said that teams of the DPR were on constant surveillance of the market to ensure that pumping machines were in good condition to guard against under-dispensing.

He noted that there were no cases of adulterated product but warned that any marketer who flouted industry regulations would be made to face the law. (NAN)

