Easter: Customs boss felicitates Nigerians, cautions against smuggling

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), retired Col. Hameed Ali, has felicitated Nigerians, especially Christians as they celebrate Easter.

Ali in an Easter message on Sunday in Abuja, said the period was also a time to remind Nigerians to shun smuggling.

The Customs boss said, “as we reflect on the sacrifices of Jesus Christ, let us remember that smuggling is a crime and does the nation no good.

”Do not smuggle and do not patronise smugglers.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Easter celebration commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

‘The journey through Easter kicks off with a 40 day of fasting and prayer on Ash Wednesday.

Within the period, people, particularly Christian faithful engage in fasting and prayer, alms giving, penance and abstinence.(NAN)