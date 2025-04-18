Easter: CP assures of adequate security in A’Ibom 

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, says the police will provide adequate security across the state during the Easter celebration.

By Isaiah Eka

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, says the police will provide adequate security across the state during the Easter celebration.

Azare gave the assurance in a statement by DSP Timfon John, the Police Public Relations Officer, in Uyo on Thursday.

The police commissioner said that personnel had been adequately deployed across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that the police command in Akwa Ibom was committed to maintaining law and order during the Christian festival.

“We shall ensure the safety of lives and property during the Easter celebrations,” he said.

Azare said that high visibility policing had been activated with strategic deployment of personnel to churches, event centres, parks, highways, recreational grounds, among others.

“Our personnel will embark on aggressive but professional foot and vehicular patrols across the state.

“All deployments are intelligence-driven, officers have been warned to remain civil and respectful while discharging their duties,” he said.

The police chief congratulated Christian faithful on the successful completion of the Lent season, and urged residents of the state to be law abiding during the period.

“The police in Akwa Ibom will continue to partner other stakeholders to uphold peace, law and order in the state”(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)