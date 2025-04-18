Easter: CP assures hitch-free celebration, deploys massive personnel in Delta 

By Edeki Igafe

The Police Command in Delta has deployed massive personnel to ensure a

hitch-free Easter celebrations in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Olufemi Abaniwonda disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri on Friday.

Abaniwonda assured Delta residents of adequate security of lives and properties during and after the Easter celebrations.

He said that personnel would also be deployed to worship and resort centers.

The CP said he has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Commanders of the various Tactical Teams in the command to increase

their visibility across the state.

Abaniwonda said that the

essence was to adequately prevent, combat and counter violent crimes during the Easter holidays and beyond.

He also said that the

command had constituted additional deployments from the Department of Operations and Tactical teams.

According to him, they include: the Dragon Patrol, RRS, Raiders Squad, Safe Delta, Safer high way Patrol, Eagle-Net Special Squad, and Crack Squad.

“The command will be tightening its crime-fighting efforts during the Easter period and beyond.

“All officers will be out in full force working closely with other sister agencies to ensure the safety of the good and peace-loving residents in the state,” he said.

Abaniwonda also said that the police would among others, focused on special crime awareness and prevention operations.

He advised members of the public to be at alert, law-abiding and be actively involved in the policing of their environment.

The CP also advised members of the public to provide the police with useful information to aid in the fight against crimes during the Easter period.

Abaniwonda, however, on behalf of officers and men of the command wished residents of Delta and Nigerians a hitch-free Easter celebration. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)