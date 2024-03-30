Easter: CLO urges Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), on Saturday, called on Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers in order to exemplify the lifestyle of Jesus Christ.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call in his “Easter Message of Hope”, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ezekwueme noted that Nigerians needed that bond of love and affection to one another to pull through the present challenging socio-economic realities of the country.

According to him, CLO is appealing to Nigerians, especially the political class and the working class, to emulates and exhibit in words and actions selfless sacrifices of Jesus Christ towards redemption of mankind.

“Nigerians should use this period to show love, empathy, forgiveness, justice, equity, compassion and kindness for one another.

“In the spirit of Easter, let us resurrect from our sins, unbridled quest for materialism, power, fame and wealth; rather we should always think about common good, interest and social wellbeing of the generality of the citizens.

“This ought to be a period of sober reflection, to repent, think love, act love, show love and put smiles on the faces of those who can never pay you back, which is the reason for the season.

“May the blessings, grace, peace and resurrecting power of Jesus Christ be upon us now and forever, Amen,” he said. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike