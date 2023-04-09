Easter: CLO urges Christians to use period for sober reflection, reconciliation

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), has urged Christians to use the period of Easter for sober reflection and reconciliation in order to build peaceful and progressive communities and societies.

The Chairman of CLO, Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call in an Easter message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

Ezekwueme also appealed to Christians to emulate Jesus Christ’s sacrificial life of humility, perseverance, obedience, selfless and agape love for humanity.

According to him, this is a period of sober reflection and reconciliation as well as a time to extend charity, love, empathy, justice and equity to all humans irrespective of tribe, religion, ethnicity or clan cleavages.

He said, “We must use this period to reconcile with one another, think about common good and interest as well as be our brother’s keeper.

“Pertinently, just as Jesus Christ died for redemption of mankind; if need be, we should be able, ready and willing to make necessary and inevitable sacrifices towards nation growth and development.

“This can be actualised through love, tolerance, peace and fostering national unity, integration, inclusiveness and cohesion.”

The CLO boss also urged Nigerians to uphold integrity, honesty, social justice by sharing and showing love to one another as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“Let selfless life of Jesus Christ be the guiding principle to all Judges in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunals; as justice, equality and equity is the foundation of democracy and democratic governance,” he said. (NAN)