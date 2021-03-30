Easter Celebration: Police deploy 5,296 officers in Oyo

The Police Command in , it has a total of 5,296 officers to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the disclosure in a statement  on in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said the Police had intensified stop-and-search operation at all entry and exit points  as well as effective visibility patrol across the state.

He said that the command would embark on intelligence-led raid of black spots, adding that places of worship, recreation centres, financial and other public facilities would be adequately protected.

The PPRO enjoined members of to cooperate with the Police by providing credible information.

Acccording to him, Police personnel have charged to be courteous and civil to members of while discharging their duties.

” In case of any distress, citizens are advised to call the Police Control Room : 08081768614, 07055495413 and 615 (Toll Free) of the State Security Trust Fund.

“The Commissioner of Police, State Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko, the Christian community a very blessed Holy week and Happy Easter in commemoration of death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“The CP enjoins all Christian faithfuls to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are adhered to in various places of worship,” he said. (NAN)

