Easter celebration: NSCDC deploys 2,000 personnel in Oyo

By Suleiman Shehu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Comand, says it has deployed 2,000 personnel to the nooks and crannies of the state in order to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration.

The Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Michael Adaralewa, made this know in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Okuneye Oyindamola, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Adaralewa said that the deployment would serve as a deterrent to criminally minded elements that might want to take advantage of the holiday season to perpetrate criminality.

He urged the people of the state and Nigerians in general, irrespective of their religion, to be law abiding during the Easter celebration and beyond.

The commandant also enjoined Christian faithful to reflect on the lesson of passion, suffering, forgiveness, and love to Christ during the lent and pray for the success of governments at all levels.

He listed the components of the deployment to include Tactical Units, Counter Terrorism Units, Female Special Squad, Agro Rangers, Armed Squad, Intelligence Department, among others.

Adaralewa assured the citizens of the command’s readiness to collaborate with other sister agencies to guarantee the security and safety of lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State, before, during, and after the Easter celebration. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

