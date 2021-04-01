The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has deployed 1,850 personnel to provide adequate security before, during, after the Easter celebration in Ondo State.

A statement issued on Thursday in Akure by DSC Olufemi Omole, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, quotes Edenabu Eweka, the NSCDC Commandant in Ondo state, as disclosing this when briefing officers and me before their deployment.

Eweka charged the personnel to adhere to the principles of fairness, respect for fundamental human right and the rules of engagement in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, the situation of the country calls for collective efforts to ensure the protection of lives and properties.

“As a security agency saddled with the mandate to safeguard all critical National Assets and Infrastructures, Disaster management, monitoring and supervising of Private Guard companies and proactively forestall all forms of criminalities in the state.

“You are to exercise caution and high level of professionalism in your dealings with the civil populace,” he charged the personnel.

Eweka said that the officers and men deployed were drawn from the tactical departments and other units of the command including the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Unit.

He said that others were drawn from Counter Terrorist Unit, Intelligence and Investigation Unit, Peace and Conflict resolution Unit, Agro Rangers squad, among others.

The commandant enjoined the public to give prompt and credible information to the Command to help nip in the bud any criminal activity.

He made available some lines that the public could call for help when in distress and easy relaying of information: 07038762845, 08066345088, 08067919140 .

The commandant affirmed the continuous collaboration with other sister agencies in fighting vandalism, kidnapping, banditry, abduction, amongst others.

He also felicitated with all Christians in the state , and wished them all a Happy Easter celebration. (NAN)

