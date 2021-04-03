The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has enjoined residents, especially the Christian faithful, to use the occasion of the Easter celebrations to rededicate themselves to the virtues of love and peaceful coexistence.

Bello, in his Easter message to the FCT residents on Saturday in Abuja, urged the inhabitants to be security conscious at all times.

The minister stressed the need for residents to be alert to the happenings around them and report any suspicious activities in their environs to security operatives.

He also urged residents to use the Easter festivities to meditate and give expression to the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ which exemplified love, peaceful coexistence and selfless service.

He assured residents that the FCT Administration had taken great measures to ensure the security of life and property both during and after the Easter celebration.

The minister thanked the residents for their support to the FCT administration as it worked to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since its outbreak in the territory in 2020.

Similarly, Bello urged the residents to use the occasion of Easter to pray for the complete eradication of COVID-19.

He emphasised the need for them to take steps to get vaccinated, while adhering to all preventive, non-pharmaceutical measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

Bello assured residents that the FCTA would continue to execute projects designed to improve their living standards, and enjoined them to always abide by all extant regulations put in place by government to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

The minister prayed for a spiritually refreshing and hitch-free Easter Celebrations. (NAN)

