Easter Celebration: Defence Minister rejoices with Christians

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has felicitated with the Christians on the occasion of the Easter celebration.

This was made known by Mohammad Abdulkadri, Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity.

While congratulating the Christians for witnessing the Easter period,, he calls for prayer for the nation to overcome all forms of security challenges bedeveling the country.

He therefore prayed that the this year’s Easter celebration by the Christians will usher in the desired peace and prosperity as well as a complete turn around for the Nigerian Armed Forces to clear the doubts of the adversaries and return total Sanity to the dark spots in parts of the Country.

General Magashi observed that the celebration of easter which coincides with fasting in the holy month of Ramadan by Muslims is not a mere coincide pointing out that it underscores the need for religeous harmony as well as portends spirituality and speciality of this auspicious times.of festivities.

The Defence Minister therefore urged the adherents of both religeons of Islam and Christianity to embrace peaceful co-existence and religeous harmony towards making Nigeria a better country for all.

While assuring Nigerians of the unrelenting gallantry of the Fighting Forces to continue to defend the Sovereignty of the Country, he said the easter prayer should also focus on remembering members of the Armed Forces currently engaging in various campaigns for God to grant them total victory over all threats to national peace.

