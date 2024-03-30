Easter: CDS urges prayers for fallen heroes, their grieving families

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa has called for prayers for the souls of fallen heroes of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,and their grieving families.

The CDS in his Easter message noted that sacrifice and courage are at the core of their professional calling, adding that they willingly lay down their lives in service to the nation, especially during challenging times to tackle security challenges.

He therefore urged Nigerians to join him in committing the souls of the fallen heroes to prayers, particularly those killed recently in Delta state, including their grieving families.

He said,”As we gather once again to celebrate Easter, I am filled with profound gratitude to Almighty God for granting us the opportunity to come together in reflection and joy.

Easter serves as a poignant reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ. His selfless act underscores the importance of sacrifice, both individually and collectively. It is a time for us to acknowledge the immense love and care bestowed upon us by God year after year.

“In the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), sacrifice and courage are at the core of our professional calling. We willingly lay down our lives in service to our nation, especially during challenging times when collective support is crucial in tackling security challenges.

“Despite the challenges we face as a nation, the message of Easter brings hope. Just as darkness gives way to light, we must remain steadfast in our resolve to overcome obstacles and strive for a brighter future.

“I urge all members of the AFN to embody this message of hope, courage, and resilience. Your dedication and unwavering commitment to securing our nation are commendable and deeply appreciated.

“As Chief of Defence Staff, I am committed to nurturing an Armed Forces that honors the sacrifices of our fallen heroes. Let us remember those who have paid the ultimate price, including those who recently lost their lives on a peace mission in Delta State.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me in prayer for the souls of our fallen heroes and for strength for their grieving families. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and their memories will always be cherished.”

He commended President Tinubu for his unwavering support for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“My special appreciation goes to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and unwavering support, particularly during the recent tragedy and loss of our gallant officers and men in Delta state.

“In closing, I extend warm Easter greetings to all who celebrate. May this Easter season be filled with blessings, hope, and renewed strength,” he stated.