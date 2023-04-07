Easter: CDS felicitates with AFN, pledges loyalty to Nigeria’s constitution

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has felicitated with members of the Armed forces of Nigeria on the occasion of Easter celebrations.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

The CDS urged all Nigerians to use the Easter season to reflect on the love of Jesus Christ and continue to manifest love for country in all dispositions.

He said,”The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor CFR felicitates with members of the Armed forces of Nigeria on the occasion of Easter celebrations.

“The CDS wishes members of the Armed Forces and their families happy Easter filled with love and joy. He called on all to use this period to reflect on the love of Jesus Christ for which this season is celebrated and continue to manifest Love for Country in all dispositions. He urged all to continue to pray to the Lord for more success in our operations and smooth democratic transition in the nation.

“General Irabor thanked Members of the Armed Forces for making our nation proud in various operations at home and abroad..”

The CDS also used the festive period to appreciate the noble role played by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the just concluded general elections which has continued to attract commendations from around the world.

He used the occasion to once again express the loyalty and commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to Mr President, C-in-C and the Constitution of the Federal Republic.

“We pledge to continue to respect and protect the constitution and democratic governance in the Country,” he affirmed.