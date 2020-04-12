Easter: CAN urges adherents to emulate Jesus Christ

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara Chapter, has urged Christian faithful to emulate Jesus Christ as they reflect over Easter celebration, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is being marked worldwide on Sunday.

A statement issued by Dr Paul Olawoore, the state Chairman, said that Christians should continue manifesting the exemplary characters of Jesus Christ and make Him models for our daily life styles.

According to him, the situation under which adherents find themselves during this year’s Easter celebration is an unusual one.

“Our world is going through a difficult time over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s Easter programmes have been indoor, such as part of the Lenten season, Passion Week, Good Friday and Easter Sunday celebration, the reason is to curtail the spreed of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Kwara CAN employs all Christians to continue having faith in Christ because His resurrection brought victory to us all.”

Olawoore prayed that God will make the country overcome the current challenge of COVID-19, urging adherents to be steadfast and prayerful. (NAN)