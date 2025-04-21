Easter: Benue APC mourns victims of Good Friday attacks, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue, has condemned the Good Friday attacks and killings, describing it as senseless, while urging christians to use the Easter season to pray

By Emmanuel Antswen



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue, has condemned the Good Friday attacks and killings, describing it as senseless, while urging christians to use the Easter season to pray for the state.

This is contained in the party’s Easter Message issued by the State Chairman, Chief Benjamin Omale and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday.

The statement read

s in part: “In these difficult times marked by growing security concerns and attacks on communities, we beseech the Almighty God to arise in His power and bring lasting peace to our land.

“May He grant you the strength and divine wisdom to lead Benue State with courage, compassion, and justice.

“Our thoughts and prayers also go to all families mourning the loss of their loved ones as a result of the recent killings across various parts of our dear state.

“We mourn with you, and we pray that God in His infinite mercy will comfort you, heal your wounds, and grant eternal rest to the departed souls.”

Omale also felicitated with Benue Christians on the occasion of 2025 Easter celebration.

“As we commemorate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ this Easter, we are reminded of the victory of life over death, hope over despair, and light over darkness.

“It is a sacred season that calls us to renew our faith, deepen our unity, and commit ourselves to the greater good of our people.

“On behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State Chapter, I extend warm Easter greetings to all our party faithful across the state and beyond.

“Your unwavering commitment, loyalty, and dedication to the ideals of our great party continue to be the foundation of our strength and progress.

“To our dear Governor and Leader, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Benue State, we offer our continued prayers and support.

“This Easter, let us hold firmly to the promise of resurrection — that after every storm comes calm, after every night comes dawn, and after every cross, there is a crown.” he said. (NAN)