Easter: Be safety, security conscious, FRSC urges motorists

March 29, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



he Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists to be safety and conscious Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway , during and after the Easter celebrations.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Easter celebration is scheduled for April 2 to April 5.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Mr Olusegun Aladenika, made the while speaking with NAN Monday in Ore, Ondo State.

Aladenika particularly enjoined motorists to check their vehicles thoroughly and ensure that they were in condition putting them the highway.

He said that motorists also obey all traffic rules and regulation concerning speeding, overloading of goods and passengers, reckless driving and use of expired tyres, among others, in order to ensure safety on the highway.

The FRSC chief also called on motorists to be conscious and desist from late night and midnight driving to avoid running into on the highway.

According to him, oftentimes use the period of festivities to perpetrate their activities, especially in deserted areas on the expressway.

“I motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in condition putting them on the highway and take all safety precautions and obey traffic rules.

“They also be conscious by avoiding late night and midnight driving, especially in deserted areas on the highway, in order not to run into armed robbers,” Aladenika said.

He, however, warned that any driver, who flouted traffic rules, would have vehicle impounded and be made to face the wrath of the law. (NAN

Tags: , , , , , ,