he Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists to be safety and security conscious on Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway before, during and after the Easter celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Easter celebration is scheduled for April 2 to April 5.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Mr Olusegun Aladenika, made the appeal while speaking with NAN on Monday in Ore, Ondo State.

Aladenika particularly enjoined motorists to check their vehicles thoroughly and ensure that they were in good condition before putting them on the highway.

He said that motorists should also obey all traffic rules and regulation concerning speeding, overloading of goods and passengers, reckless driving and use of expired tyres, among others, in order to ensure safety on the highway.

The FRSC chief also called on motorists to be security conscious and desist from late night and midnight driving to avoid running into criminals on the highway.

According to him, criminals oftentimes use the period of festivities to perpetrate their activities, especially in deserted areas on the expressway.

“I urge motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the highway and take all safety precautions and obey traffic rules.

“They should also be security conscious by avoiding late night and midnight driving, especially in deserted areas on the highway, in order not to run into armed robbers,” Aladenika said.

He, however, warned that any driver, who flouted traffic rules, would have his vehicle impounded and be made to face the wrath of the law. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

