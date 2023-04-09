Easter: APGA urges Nigerians to embrace peace, reconciliation as party prepares for nat’l convention

By Chimezie Anaso

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and reconciliation in order to move the nation forward.

Dr Victor Ike Oye, the National Chairman of APGA who made the call in his Easter message on Saturday expressed worry over lack of love among Nigerians especially after the general elections.

He said Nigeria at the moment had been polarised along ethnic and religious lines, a situation he described as dire for the country noting that the country’s international competitiveness was being diminished.

“However, I am optimistic that Nigeria will make more meaningful progress if we can bury the hatchet and promote mutual coexistence, peace, and unity among our diverse ethno-religious groups.

“I want to use this opportunity offered by Easter to call on all members of APGA to unite to move our party forward,” he said.

Oye called on his members to brace up for the national convention of the party coming up for election of new officers from the ward to national levels in May this year.

He advised all those aspiring for the various positions in the party to get ready to test their popularity at the polls instead of trying to come in through the backdoor.

According to him, anybody that loves and believes in APGA must follow due process to access power rather than circumvent due process in attaining such goals.

Oye urged President Muhammadu Buhari to bequeath a peaceful Nigeria to sustain development and security as he was set to leave office in May adding that the ongoing transition should not be allowed to fail. (NAN)