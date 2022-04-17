Easter: Amaechi preaches love ,unity of purpose

By Lucy Ogalue

Presidential aspirant and Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has called on Nigerians to be kind, open-hearted, and be accommodating to one another.

Amaechi, in his Easter message to Nigerians on Saturday, also urged citizens to be united,saying oneness and unity of purpose would engender growth and uplift the nation.



He said, “No matter our religious or ethnic differences, oneness and unity and achieving our dreams and goals as a people will take us to greater heights as a nation.



”We need to come together as Nigerians to tackle our challenges, fight our battles as one united front, and make our country better.



“As we celebrate the resurrection of Christ Jesus, this Easter, let us also reflect on our values, as Christians, as Nigerians, let us be accommodating to our brothers and sisters from different religions, tribes and ethnic nationalities,”he added.



The minister urged Nigerians to work together to actualise the country of everyone’s dream.



“Together we can make it happen. I wish you all love, laughter and light. Happy Easter!”, Amaechi said.(NAN)

