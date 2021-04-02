Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has called on residents of Abuja to reflect on the true purpose of the Easter celebration and promote peace with one another.

He gave the call in his Easter message to residents of the area council on Friday in Abuja.

“I wish to felicitate all Christian faithfuls in the council on this occasion of Easter celebration, marking the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“May I call on all Christians to use this period to remember the true meaning of Easter and the sacrifice that has been made out of love for humanity by Jesus Christ.

“Therefore, we must emulate him by exhibiting this sacrificial love to one another, irrespective of religious affiliation and ethnic differences.

“Let us shun violence and hatred among ourselves and embrace peace and unity as we celebrate this remarkable event in Christendom,” he said.

Candido also called on all Nigerians to continue to pray for the growth and stability of the country.(NAN)

