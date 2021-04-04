Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC – Nasarawa) has urged Christian faithful to use Easter celebration to pray for the unity of Nigeria.



He said this in a statement by his media aide, Mr Danjuma Joseph in Lafia on Sunday.



Al-Makura who felicitated Christians on the occasion of the Easter celebration, urging them to take advantage of the occasion to pray for the unity, peace and prosperity of the country .



He added that aside prayers for unity, Christians must also contribute their quota to the nation’s building by being patriotic, passionate and making meaningful contributions toward positive development and progress of the country.

Al-Makura, also Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy also advised all citizens to learn from the pain, joy, love and care which characterised the period of lent and the Easter celebration.

“The lessons from the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as explained in the Holy Bible, is a demonstration of love and selflessness and as beneficiary of his undying love, we must extend same to our fellow humans,” he said.

The senator urged the people of Nasarawa and other Nigerians to pray for the successes of the administrations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State. (NAN)

