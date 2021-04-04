Easter: Al-Makura urges prayers for Nigeria’s unity

Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC – Nasarawa) has urged Christian faithful to celebration to pray for the unity of Nigeria.


He said in a statement by his media aide, Mr Danjuma Joseph in Lafia on Sunday.


Al-Makura who felicitated Christians on the occasion of the celebration, urging them to take advantage of the occasion to pray for the unity, and prosperity of the .


He added that aside prayers for unity, Christians must also contribute their quota to the ’s building by patriotic, passionate and making meaningful contributions toward positive development and progress of the .

Al-Makura, also Chairman, Senate on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy also advised all citizens to learn from the pain, joy, love and care which characterised the period of lent and the celebration.

“The lessons from the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as explained in the Holy Bible, is a demonstration of love and selflessness and as beneficiary of his undying love, we must extend same to our fellow humans,” he said.

The senator urged the people of Nasarawa and other Nigerians to pray for the successes of the administrations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State. (NAN)

