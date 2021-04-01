Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has urged Christians to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ on love and sacrifice as he charged citizens to take COVID-19 vaccines.

The governor made the call in his Easter message made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatinde in Akure on Thursday.

Akeredolu said that in spite of the challenges facing the state and the country, there was a great promise of hope and joy but attainable only through genuine expression of love and sacrifice.

“Easter, the season in which Christians across the world commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, represents Christ’s victory over death.

“It is also a season of love, compassion, forgiveness and renewed hope in Christ.

“Our country is going through difficult times occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The challenges require that we persevere and render prayers for leaders at all levels and the country as a whole for divine wisdom and help to enable our country surmount these challenges,’’ the governor said.

According to him, this time demands more love, sacrifice, prayers and a renewed hope for a better nation.

“We must join hands to build a prosperous nation through love and sacrifice and live the values of discipline, perseverance and obedience which Jesus Christ demonstrated during His stay on earth, ‘’Akeredolu said.

He noted that people should celebrate modestly and emphasised on the need to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols, particularly, the use of face masks.

The governor called on the people of the state to go out for the COVID-19 vaccination, noting that it was safe. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

