Easter: Abiru calls for unity, tolerance

April 5, 2021



Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos East) has emphasised the need for Nigerians to live  in harmony and show tolerance to people of other faith.

Abiru,  in a statement on Monday in Lagos, also felicitated Christians in Lagos and Nigeria as they celebrate Easter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Easter a holiday that  Christians celebrate the Resurrection of  Jesus Christ, who after  his crucifixion, death, and burial, arose from the grave after three days.

Easter celebrates the beginning and of Christianity.

Abiru said: “The life and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ remains a key of the Christian faith, and a seal of hope for believers.

“This solemn of the Lord Jesus Christ’s death and glorious resurrection should renew our resolve to live in harmony and show tolerance to people of other faith.

“As the Holy Scripture instructs us to , ‘ Follow peace with all men…”, I enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Lagos East District to strengthen the cord of national unity and peaceful coexistence”.

Abiru also enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for God’s interventions in the  affairs of nation.

According to him, the challenges are daunting but not insurmountable , earnestly cry out to God.

“I pray blessings of Easter will continue to abide with you and yours this season and beyond,” Abiru prayed. (NAN)

