Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos East) has emphasised the need for Nigerians to live in harmony and show tolerance to people of other faith.

Abiru, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, also felicitated Christians in Lagos and Nigeria as they celebrate Easter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Easter is a holiday that Christians celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, who after his crucifixion, death, and burial, arose from the grave after three days.

Easter celebrates the beginning and foundation of Christianity.

Abiru said: “The life and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ remains a key foundation of the Christian faith, and a seal of hope for believers.

“This solemn commemoration of the Lord Jesus Christ’s death and glorious resurrection should renew our resolve to live in harmony and show tolerance to people of other faith.

“As the Holy Scripture instructs us to , ‘ Follow peace with all men…”, I enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Lagos East Senatorial District to strengthen the cord of national unity and peaceful coexistence”.

Abiru also enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for God’s interventions in the affairs of nation.

According to him, the challenges are daunting but not insurmountable , if we earnestly cry out to God.

“I pray that the blessings of Easter will continue to abide with you and yours this season and beyond,” Abiru prayed. (NAN)

