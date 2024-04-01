Easter: Abiodun preaches hope, seeks prayers for Nigeria’s current leadership

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has urged Nigerians to be hopeful of a better tomorrow and to also pray and have faith in the country’s current leadership.



Abiodun, in his Easter message on Sunday, called on Nigerians to remain resilient and steadfast in the face of the economic challenges, which, he said, would soon fizzle out.

He noted that Nigeria was gradually coming out of its dire situation, with all indices pointing at total economic recovery.



According to him, the Easter period, symbolising the resurrection of Jesus Christ, brings renewed hope, joy and blessings, adding that Nigerians should use the occasion to work together, with dedication to a better Nigeria.



“As we join Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all our Christian brothers and sisters in Ogun State.

“May this Easter bring you renewed hope, joy and blessings.

“Let us reflect on the significance of this holy season and strive to emulate teachings of love, compassion and selflessness demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

“May the spirit of Easter inspire us to promote unity, peace and understanding in our communities and the nation,” he stated. (NAN)

By Abiodun Lawal