Easter: AbdulRazaq felicitates Christians, preaches reunion

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the Easter period to seek God’s favour for the country.

The governor made the appeal in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ilorin.

He urged Nigerians to make good use of the season to reunite against all forces of evil seeking to terrorise people and tear the country apart with violence and economic sabotage.

According to the governor, the season is a period of reunion, self-discipline, sacrifice, forgiveness and commitment to God.

“This Easter period coincides with the Muslims’ month of Ramadan in which self-discipline and increased virtues are seriously encouraged.

“It is a signal to the faith communities to unite, speak, act and pray in one accord for a greater Nigeria.

“Let us come together to fight all forces of evil that work against peace and development this Easter and beyond.

“I wish everyone greater strides and glad tidings as we recommit ourselves to a better Nigeria and stronger ties as a community of people, bound by common destiny,’’ Abdulazaq said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

