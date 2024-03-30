Easter: AANI urges Nigerians to embrace forgiveness, peace

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has urged Nigerians to embrace love, forgiveness and peace.

The National President, AANI, Ambassador Emmanuel Okafor in a statement conveyed Easter greetings to all Nigerians, urging reconciliation and embrace among Nigerians across diverse political, cultural, and religious landscapes.

He said,”On behalf of the entire members of our esteemed association, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), I convey our sincere greetings to our cherished Christian brothers and sisters, esteemed members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), and all fellow Nigerians, as we celebrate this Easter season. As we express gratitude for the blessing of witnessing yet another significant religious occasion, let us pause to also contemplate the profound significance of love, tolerance, forgiveness and peace in our lives.

“Therefore, in this spirit of reconciliation, may we embrace one another across our diverse political, cultural, and religious landscapes, fostering harmony and understanding among all fellow Nigerians. May God’s grace extend to our leaders and citizens alike, nurturing a climate of unity and empathy during this festive season and beyond.Let us also, as a people, commit to living in peace and harmony, actively engaging in the advancement of our nation.”

Ambassador Okafor applauded the efforts of Mr President, National and State governments, as well as the military and other security agencies in safeguarding the socioeconomic welfare and security of Nigerians.

“While applauding the efforts of our President, the National Assembly, state governments, and our valiant military and security agencies, we also urge them to intensify their efforts in enhancing and safeguarding the socioeconomic welfare and security of all citizens and their property.

“In extending my heartfelt Easter wishes to every Nigerian, I implore us all to support our government and security forces in their noble mission, and to strive for a better society characterized by peace, prosperity, and mutual respect.

“Happy Easter to all Nigerians,” he said.

By Chimezie Godfrey