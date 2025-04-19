Easter: AANI Felicitates with Christians, Tasks Govt. on Good Governance

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has felicitated with christians at the Easter season, calling on the government at all levels to focus more on entrenching good governance and prioritising the socioeconomic wellbeing of Nigerians.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has felicitated with christians at the Easter season, calling on the government at all levels to focus more on entrenching good governance and prioritising the socioeconomic wellbeing of Nigerians.

The AANI’s President, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, mni who stated this in a statement on Saturday, reflecting on the significance of Easter celebration urged Nigerians, particularly the leaders to use the sacred period to recommit themselves to the enduring values of sacrifice, compassion, unity and service to humanity

He said,”As our Christian brothers and sisters commemorate Easter, one of the most sacred moments in the Christian calendar, I wish to convey my warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to all Christian members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), the entire AANI family, and indeed all Nigerians.

“As we all know, Easter is a season of deep reflection, renewal and hope. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, life over death, and love over despair. I pray that may the blessings of Good Friday fill your hearts with peace, love and a renewed spirit. May this sacred period also inspire us to recommit ourselves to the enduring values of sacrifice, compassion, unity and service to humanity.

“I also wish to express my profound appreciation to all AANI members for your steadfast support, enduring patriotism, and continued commitment to the ideals of our great Association and the National Institute. Your dedication continues to inspire the National Executive Council and the National Executive Committee in advancing our shared vision of national transformation and leadership excellence in our country.

“I commend the gallant officers and personnel of our security forces for their dedication and sacrifices in defending our country. While appreciating their efforts, we encourage them to continue to uphold professionalism, patriotism, and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties.

“Therefore, as we reflect on the message of Easter, I call on governments at all levels to focus more on entrenching good governance and prioritising the socioeconomic wellbeing of our citizens. This is not only a moral imperative, but a strategic necessity for national unity, peace, stability and development.”

Amb. Okafor reaffirmed the commitment of AANI to building a better society, adding that the association would continue to partner with government and other well-meaning Nigerians to support effective policy implementation, sustainable development and the emergence of a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“AANI remains resolutely committed to building a better society. With our diverse membership comprising well-trained and experienced professionals, technocrats, business leaders and public servants, we shall continue to partner with government, well-meaning individuals and organisations to support effective policy implementation, sustainable development and the emergence of a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“Finally, I urge all AANI members to take active interest in the affairs of our Association, especially as we prepare for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and National Conference. Your participation is vital to shaping the future of AANI and, by extension, contributing meaningfully to nation-building.

“On this holy day, I pray that you are blessed with the gifts of forgiveness, redemption, and freedom from all forms of oppression. May the love of Christ guide you always on the path of truth and righteousness. May this Easter season bring peace to our hearts, healing to our land, and renewed strength to our collective efforts,” he said.