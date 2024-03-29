Easter: 1,000 NSCDC personnel to keep peace in Enugu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,000 officers and men in Enugu State to contain crime and criminalityduring the Easter celebration s.

The Commandant of NSCDC Enugu State, Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, disclosed this in his Easter message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

Otoibhi said that the command’s Rapid Response Patrol teams would be on the prowl to deal ruthlessly with hoodlums and miscreants who might wish to scuttle the desire for a peaceful Easter celebration.

“I have given them only one directive which is to ensure your (residents) safety at all costs throughout the course of the celebrations.

“As we celebrate Easter this year, I want to assure you of our unwavering commitment to your safety and security.

“In line with this, I have deployed well over 1,000 of our best trained personnel, both armed and plain clothed, to every corner of our state to ensure a seamless and peaceful Easter celebration in 2024.”

The commandant noted that security was a shared responsibility, adding: “I, therefore, urge each and every one of you to remain vigilant at all times.”

The NSCDC state boss also gave some practical security tips to enhance residents’ safety within the festive season.

“Be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activities or persons to the nearest security personnel.

“Provide actionable intelligence to security agencies to help pre-empt and prevent any potential security threats.

“Avoid overcrowded areas and avoid late night outing.

“Secure your homes and valuables before leaving for any Easter gatherings or events and stay updated with local news and security alerts.”

The commandant appreciated Gov. Peter Mbah for his unwavering determination to make Enugu State a safe haven for all its residents and visitors.

“I express my gratitude to my indefatigable NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Audi, for his visionary leadership in shaping the NSCDC into an outfit that is synonymous with top-notch service delivery and a source of national pride.

“Happy Easter to each and every one of you and may the joy of Easter abound ever so more in your homes,” he added. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike