Ease of COVID-19 Lockdown: Youths storm open field to play football

With the steady return of normalcy across the country after five months of COVID-19 pandemic lock-in, youths in Magboro, an Ogun outskirt have found increased fancy in outdoor games more than ever before.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports increased engagement in early morning sporting activities, especially football from as early as 7.30 a.m.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had on Thursday issued fresh guidelines on the ease of COVID-19 lockdown which includes a nod for other sporting activities to hold without fans in the stadium among others.

This has been much to the delight of the youth.

An amateur footballer, Alex Okibe, who could not hide his joy told NAN that the five-month of non-sporting activity had been tough for him as an individual.

“Those five months were like five years to me, but in all, it is wonderful coming back to play football, the game I so much enjoy.

“Today is a testimony of how people have missed playing football with the number of people here.

“Now, I am easing up and burning the fat in my body as a result of the lockdown. For me, football is the only thing I do.

“I am happy that things are getting back to normal now,” he said.

Anslem Chinoso said that coming back to play with his colleagues after the ban was a big relief.

“I am very happy to play with my colleagues, it is a big relief for me. Many of us have missed this game and we are happy to be back.

“Staying at home doing nothing during the weekends is not good for us, but now we can engage ourselves to keep fit,” he said.

On how the first day of playing together after the ease of lockdown attracted many youths, Charles Bassey said he had yet to understand how it came about.

“I did not call anybody, neither did may here fixed appointment to meet here. I am even surprised myself to see them here.

“It is not a hidden fact that many must have missed playing football. Before the lockdown, we used to play football here during the weekend, but no announcement was made prior today.

“Its good to play alongside others here and that is the same feelings with my colleagues as well,” he said. (NAN)