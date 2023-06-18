Easadol painkiller unveils popular Nollywood star “Nino” as brand ambassador 

By Grace Alegba

Easadol, a premium painkiller brand manufactured by May & Baker Nig. Plc, on Saturday announced the appointment of popular Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo, a.k.a Nino” “Makanaki” ,as its Brand Ambassador.

The partnership with the accomplished actor, model, and philanthropist was officially unveiled in Ikeja to mark an exciting chapter for both Easadol and the renowned actor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Easadol has consistently provided effective pain relief to millions of Nigerians for almost a decade helping to manage headache, mild to moderate pains and feverish conditions.

Easadol has become a trusted name in the healthcare industry, addressing various types of pain and discomfort.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Ninalowo said, “I am honored to join forces with Easadol, a brand that shares my values of excellence and improving lives.

“As someone who understands the importance of physical and emotional well-being, I am committed to promoting Easadol’s mission of providing reliable and fast pain relief to Nigerians across the nation”.

The Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, May & Baker Nig. Plc, Mr Valentine Okelu, said the firm was happy to have Ninalowo as the face of Easadol.

He said the actor’s popularity, authenticity, and dedication to his craft made him the perfect choice to represent the brand.

“With Ninalowo’s involvement, we aim to reach new heights in creating awareness about Easadol’s benefits and ensuring that more Nigerians can experience the fast relief it offers,” he said.

He said the partnership, brokered by Outdoors and Billboards Nig. Ltd, signified a shared commitment to improving the well-being, helping people overcome pain to embrace a more comfortable and fulfilling life.

Easadol is a premium painkiller brand manufactured by May & Baker Nigeria PLC, renowned for its commitment to provide millions of Nigerians with fast relief from headache, mild to moderate pains and feverish conditions.

With a wide range of products including Easadol Regular, Easadol Suspension, and Easadol Plus addressing various types of pain, Easadol has been a trusted name in Nigeria’s healthcare industry since its inception.

The brand ambassador, Bolanle “Nino” “Makanaki” Ninalowo, is a Nigerian actor, model, and philanthropist, known for his exceptional talent and impactful performances.

With numerous critically acclaimed performances to his credit, Ninalowo has won the hearts of millions, establishing himself as one of Nigeria’s most beloved and influential personalities.

As the new Brand Ambassador, Ninalowo will lend his credibility, charisma, and passion to raise awareness about the benefits and effectiveness of Easadol in managing pain and enabling Nigerians to live their lives to the fullest. (NAN)

