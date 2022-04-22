Earth day: Kaduna to clean up city Friday

Alhaji Hafis Bayero, Administrator of the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA) says the state will commence cleaning of the city on Friday by 6am to 8:30am, as part of it activities marking the World Earth Day.

Bayero made this known on Thursday, in Kaduna, adding that the environmental sanitation would commence from various points within the metropolis.

“The sanitation will take place at Command Junction, Karji, Kawo, Rigasa and Stadium Roundabout, all within the city.

The administrator said that in order to have a cleaner environment, they would embark on sweeping, desilting of drainages, litter control and vegetation control.

“Friday is World Earth Day; and part of the activities we have mapped out for the Day includes building a city that will grow in a sustainable manner that is clean and productive.

“Sustainability is a key aspect of city management and resilience, “he said.

He said that plan is on the way to ban use of plastic containers within the metropolis to reduce environmental pollution and flood.

He said that the monthly environmental sanitation, dredging of the River Kaduna and its tributaries to stem flood and ease flow of water as the rainy season approaches would also be revived.

“We have decided to come up with an initiative to clean up the city. We are looking into bringing back the monthly environmental sanitation without hindering movement between 6am and 8:30am.

“We feel this is necessary because in our communities, we have stopped living like our brother’s keeper, we need to foster community relations and neighbourliness. Its absence has caused a build -up of unhygienic situations, “he said.

Bayern said that the state government would introduce cycling lane to encourage cycling as it’s done everywhere in the world.

“We are looking at bringing in electric tricycle (Keke napep) produced here in Nigeria to replace the fuel type.

” These electric types don’t use fuel, they are covered, with doors to guard against sun and harsh environment.

He said that government would be engaging with the tricycle union to find a balance with the users.

“We are looking at the producers to see how they can produce pocket friendly tricycles.

“A mass transit plan has been developed, we are waiting for the partners to conclude their plan. It would work on schedules with proper bus- stops. We have dedicated routes for them which only the buses can run, no other commercial bus can run the routes, “he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s World Earth Day is; “Investing in Our Planet”

This year’s celebration is focused on accelerating solutions to combat the greatest threat, climate change, and to activate everyone – governments, citizens, and businesses – to do their part.(NAN)

