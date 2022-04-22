Earth Day 2022: eHealth Africa launches Plant a Tree Campaign in Abuja, Kano



By Haruna Salami

As the World celebrates Earth Day 2022, eHealth Africa has decided to mark the event by planting 500 trees in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and Kano state.



Juliet Odogwu, Executive Director, eHealth Africa said the idea behind this year’s theme is to encourage governments and citizens to take concrete steps toward following more sustainable practices and taking more of an active role in the Earth’s wellbeing.



“This campaign is important to create public awareness about rising temperatures, global warming, and climate change.



She said as an organization, eHealth Africa is committed to ensuring that they put measures in place that will enhance environmental sustainability by reducing carbon footprint.

“We have also worked towards reducing our carbon footprint in the past through the use of solar systems for electricity. eHealth Africa continues to be a champion for renewable energy in public health and we ensure that in all our physical infrastructure projects, we incorporate efficient energy solutions and encourage all of our partners and stakeholders to do so as well.

By going solar, we aim to reduce the use of fossil fuels and limit greenhouse gas emissions” said Juliet Odogwu, Executive Director, eHealth Africa.



“For eHA, this is not just a tree planting exercise. It is a campaign to create public awareness about the need to be good stewards of our planet. Our environment is important to us, as individuals or as organizations, we depend 100% on our ecosystems for survival.”

Speaking about eHealth Africa, (eHA) Odogwu said it is “a non-profit organization based in Kano, Nigeria that builds stronger health systems in Africa through the design and implementation of data-driven solutions.



“eHA responds to local needs and provides underserved communities with tools to lead healthier lives through the integration of information, technology, and operations”, Odogwu said.

In his remarks, Okpe Charles, Deputy Director, Parks and Recreation, Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Abuja said the importance of the environment we live cannot be overemphasized.



“You know the environment is very important and it is our responsibility to make sure we sustain the environment; that the environment has to be clean, we know the importance of trees to humanity”.

Mr. Okpe noted that it was very gratifying that eHealth members are participating in this year’s World Earth Day Celebration and at the same time commemorating it with Tree Planting, considering the great importance of tree to humanity.



He said it 8s the responsibility of everybody to protect the the environment through planting of trees as “the environment you fail to protect today will hunt you tomorrow”.

“One special way of mitigating against climate change is the planting of trees. We know the value of trees, which produce the oxygen we take in. If you take away oxygen there will be no life.That is one basic function of the tree.

On indiscriminate felling of trees with the attendant adverse consequence on the environment, Okpe said in the FCT Abuja, there is a law and a department that takes care of the environment, which is Parks and Recreation.

“We are not happy when people cut trees. If you are a resident of the FCT and you go ahead to cut tree illegally, we will swing in. If you cut a tree without permission, you will pay a fine of N100,000 as at today. But we are even trying to increase the fine you pay for illegally cutting trees”.

