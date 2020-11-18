Ear Care Centre Medical Director vows to improve training in 2021

Medical Director National Ear Care Center Kaduna, Dr. Mustapha Abubakar Yaro has declared open a workshop for junior officers of the centre in Zaria, vowing to organise not less than three similar in 2021 to accommodate more staff.

Speaking while addressing the 40 participants at the workshop on Wednesday, he said the COVID-19 outbreak made the centre to be hosting its first training of staff for the year 2020.

“I will do my best by 2021 to have two or three of this workshops so others will also benefit,” he said.

While welcoming participants to the workshop, he said that he believes the resource persons are equal to the task and hopes the workshop yields results.

The Medical Director congratulated the participants on their selection.

He said that the criteria used for their selection include commitment to work and the need to give fair opportunities for everyone who has not enjoyed such training within the past two years.

Speaking further, he explained that even in the face of dwindling resources due to inadequate funding, management would continue to pay attention to human capacity building.

He urged the staff to take advantage of the training to learn new things and be reminded of what they might have forgotten, hoping that it would reflect in a renewed work ethics and efficiency