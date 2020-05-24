Eagles’ striker Osimhen loses dad

Share the news













Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has lost his father.

The Lille striker made the disclosure on his twitter handle: @victorosimhen9 on Sunday.

“RIP Dad. No words to describe this feeling,” he tweeted.

The 21-year-old ended the 2019/2020 Ligue 1 season as top scorer in Christophe Galtier’s team, contributing 13 goals and four assists in 27 games as they finished fourth on the league table.

Osimhen also won the Under 17 World Cup in 2015 and the African Under 23 Cup of Nations the same year.

With the Super Eagles, he claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 African Cup of Nations. (NAN)

