Eagles not bad against Algeria, Rohr still trying out players — Galadima

Ibrahim Galadima, a former Chairman of Nigeria Football Association (NFA), has called for caution in assessing the Super Eagles in the wake of Friday’s 0-1 loss to African champions Algeria.

Galadima said on Saturday that this was necessary because the team was in the process of assessing new players ahead of qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Desert Foxes beat the Super Eagles in a friendly in Austria, thereby extending their unbeaten run in all matches to 19.

“The idea of the friendly match was to exploit the benefit of a great abundance of players all over the world.

“The match was organised to test some players who have been invited into the national team and we can all see that from the line-up.

“So, it was an experimental game. It was not all about winning or losing, it was a friendly game. It has helped to show that we have good players both home and abroad,” the former NFA chairman said.

He said the team’s Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, and his assistants should presently be observing the players so as to get those who would play a greater role in future encounters.

“These friendlies are designed to prepare the national team for the AFCON qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“Rohr will definitely call for more players, because this is the building process of the team! and I believe they (players) will do better in their next match against Tunisia,” the Chairman of Kano State Sports Commission said.

The Super Eagles will meet Tunisia on Tuesday in another friendly

encounter in Austria, while Algeria take on Mexico.(NAN)