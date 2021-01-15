EAD: We have done 60% of demarcation — Imo Coordinator

Mrs Priscilla Jaggu, Enumeration Area Coordinator (EAD) Phase 11 in Imo, says her team has done about 60 per cent of the demarcation of localities in three local governments namely: Okigwe, Onuimo and Ideato North of the state. Jaggu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Okigwe that the exercise was imperative for a credible and reliable census in the demarcated areas. “We are demarcating localities for convenience for enumerators during census.

“Our teams are on the field doing the demarcation from ward to ward as preparation for credible census,” she said. The state coordinator, who expressed optimism in giving the country a credible and reliable census, said that their greatest challenge was poor publicity. According to her, most people are not well informed or educated about the exercise, hence, the gap in communication.

She commended the Federal Government and, indeed, the National Population Commission for the efforts so far made in managing the country’s population. Jaggu, who solicited for cooperation from the host communities, said that they needed to work with the guides in making their assignment seamless and easy. Also, Mr Mbadihe Eyiuche, Head of Technical Department, EAD, Phase 11, Imo, described the exercise as a prelude to census.

Eyiuche, who scored the exercise high in terms of credibility, accuracy and reliability, said that it was the roadmap to national development. He commended the host communities of Ideato North, Onuimo and Okigwe for their cooperation, promising to do their best in the exercise. NAN reports that the ongoing Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) is in its phase 11 having had 10 phases on the whole. (NAN)