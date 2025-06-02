‎€1m grant: French embassy releases list of beneficiaries

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎The French embassy on Monday in Abuja shed more light on its 1m euros (N1.8 billion) grant for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria, providing a list of beneficiaries.



‎



‎By Maureen Okon



‎



‎The French embassy on Monday in Abuja shed more light on its 1m euros (N1.8 billion) grant for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria, providing a list of beneficiaries.



‎



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 19 CSOs, drawn from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, are listed.



‎



‎The grant is to be deployed to drive grassroots development in the country.



‎



‎The donation was announced in Abuja on Friday.



‎



‎Tagged the French Embassy Fund for Civil Society Organisation (FEF-OSC), the initiative is now in its sixth year.



‎



‎Among the CSOs listed are Against All Odds Foundation and Grassroot Researchers Association based in Adamawa; and Girl Child Values Support Initiative and Youth and Adolescent Health Initiative and Counselling in Bauchi State.



‎



‎Also on the list are, The Centre for Redefining Alternative Civic Engagement for Africa (RACE Africa) in Benue; Economic and Social Empowerment of Rural Communities (Enugu State); and Empower to Thrive Development Initiative (FCT).



‎



‎Circuit Pointe (Imo); Anti-Sexual Violence Lead Support Initiative (Kaduna State); Bridge Connect Africa Initiative (Kano State); and Protect the Child Foundation (Kogi) are also listed.



‎



‎The list includes HopeSalive Initiative for Africa-HAI and Humanity Family Foundation for Peace and Development (Lagos State); as well as Olive Rights to Health Initiative (Nasarawa State).



‎



‎Also listed are Community Health Initiative for Youth in Nigeria and RippleAfrica Trust Foundation. (Niger).



‎



‎The rest are Committed Soul Women Health Advocacy Africa Initiative( Oyo State); and Gender Equality, Peace and Development Centre and Protection Without Borders League (Zamfara).



‎



‎According to Bertrand de Seissan, the Political Counsellor at the French embassy, the initiative will provide targeted financial and technical support to empower the organisations to tackle pressing challenges.



‎



‎These challenges, he said, include gender inequality, economic vulnerability and community resilience.



‎



‎He said this year’s edition was carried out through a competitive process aimed at implementing high impact projects spread across diverse communities.(NAN)



‎