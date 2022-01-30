E-ticketing is the way to go – NRC

January 30, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Industry, News, Project, Technology, Travel 0



The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reiterated the importance of e-ticketing platform in the purchasing of tickets across the country, saying it’s the way to go.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, NRC’s Managing Director, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

”E-ticketing is the way to go. started and made significant progress in Kaduna - train service and we are also working Itape-Warri and Lagos-Ibadan and it is at a very advanced stage.

“I think the next stage is closing by next Monday. With the ICRC (Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission) guiding us, I think we hope to deliver that very soon; maybe by March. The e-ticketing will be introduced other routes except the narrow gauge.

”With the e-ticketing, interactions with will reduce, you buy your ticket and you don’t have any to interact with anybody and with the ticket you can have to the train.

”Right now in Abuja, that frequent trouble that we used to have has gone down, but being who we are, still try to find a way not to use the electronic platform.

”They will come and meet staff and approach who they think may have tickets to sell to them and yet they will be shouting ticket racketeering.

”So, we think the electronic platform is the way to go and we want to encourage Nigerians on that.

On security, Okhiria explained that a lot of measures had been put in place to safety of lives and the train.

He said: ” a lot of DSS who are working un-noticed and most of the time information before hand and we it to the appropriate quarters.

increased the number of train both the Civil Defense, the Police both uniform and non-uniformed, those and not armed.

”You cannot guarantee everything, but we are hoping that with what have been put in place, things will be better; And we are taking security at the very highest level.(NAN)

Tags: