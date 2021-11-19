E-registration: Edo PDP registers/revalidates over 111,000 members

No fewer than 111,455 persons have so far registered and revalidated their membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, in the last nine weeks.

Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, the Chairman, Edo PDP e-Registration Committee, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

Adjoto explained that the e-registration exercise was geared towards migrating from analogue to digital for the purpose of having a durable and comprehensive database of members.

He said that the exercise was inaugurated on Sept. 6, with a mandate to kick off the pilot scheme of its electronic registration and revalidation of at least 1,000,000 Edo sons and daughters.

“With this mandate, the committee is set to work, and I’m happy to tell you that within nine weeks, we have registered and revalidated 111,455 party members across the 18 Local Government Areas in the state”, he said.

Giving the breakdown, the chairman said that at the moment, Edo South Senatorial District had 52,178 registered members and this represents 46.8 per cent of the total number of registered members in the state.

“Similarly, in Edo North Senatorial District, we have 41,856 registered members representing 37.6 per cent of Edo PDP registrants while in Edo Central 17,421 had been registered, representing 15.6 per cent of the total registered party members.

“It is worthy to note that these are real time individuals whose biodata have been thoroughly verified and approved by the e-registration back end system with no form of duplicity and alteration of data,” he said.

Adjoto further disclosed that Edo is leading other states in the pilot phase of the e-registration exercise.

“This is not minding the hulla ballu by some people that there is crisis in the PDP in the state. You can see that the party is growing bigger and stronger under the umbrella.

He noted that no political party in the state could boast of such feat, adding, if there is any, I challenge such to provide their records.

He noted that the target for the state is 1,000,000, which according to him, means that in future elections the PDP would win overwhelmingly.

“We believe that our 1,000,000 registered members’ mandate is achievable if all stakeholders, leaders and members of the great party put all hands on deck to corroborate our efforts to digitalise the membership of our party in the state”.

He called on Nigerians to join the party as the country needs the party to rescue it. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...