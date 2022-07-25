E-Learning, viable tool for promoting education — Don

Olukayode Babalola

Prof. Ema Ema of the University of Jos has identified e-learning as viable tool for promoting education in the contemporary society.He made the statement in an interview with newsmen in Keffi, Nasarawa State, following the launch of Kese Academy e-learning Mobile Application (Kese Mobile).

Ema, who stressed the importance of e-learning in contemporary society, added that it would promote deep engagement and learning.He explained that e-learning fostered interaction and feedback as well as developed a virtual scholarly community.He called on relevant authorities to key into e-learning system of education for the progress of younger and future generations.

Ema said with the launch of Kese e-learning mobile application, students and teachers would have wider access to knowledge by reaching those residing in remote areas, thus making learning more friendly.“E-Learning will make it possible for whatever narrative or dialogue the government has with the people to reach out to even the most remote areas and it will also bring experiences from other parts of the world to us and we see how they live and how they tackle their difficulties and definitely address ours,” he said.

The don commended the Proprietor of Kese Academy, Keffi, Alhaji Usman Magawata, for complementing government efforts towards ensuring that everyone had access to quality education through the launch of the e-learning application.He solicited the support from all to enable him achieve success.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Magawata had, at the launch of the e-learning app, said that the initiative would be used to offer instructional programmes to distant learners.He explained that the platform would utilise a variety of multimedia technologies such as phones, computers, among others.NAN reports that the Kese mobile application can be downloaded through a Google play store, using the specified address. (NAN)

