E-learning platform: KTSG, UNICEF to enroll 10,000 learners, teachers

By Abbas Bamalli

The Katsina State Government has partnered the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to enroll about 10,000 learners and teachers on an E-learning platform, the NIgeria Learning Passport (NLP).

The NLP Coordinator in Katsina, Malam Usamatu Mohammad-Gona, disclosed this to journalists shortly after inaugurating the platform on Sunday in Katsina.

According to him, the NLP is a digital learning platform with online, mobile and offline capability that enables continuous access to quality education.

Mohammed-Goni noted that the e-learning platform targets the enrollment of 4.5 million learners and 135,000 schools across the country by the end of 2023 and 12 million by 2025 respectively.

He added that the NLP had launched the NLP in Katsina State with the target of enrolling 10,000 learners and teachers before the end of the year 2023.

He added that the learning passport was delivered by UNICEF and the Federal Ministry of Education and powered by Microsoft.

According to him, the funding and support which is from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), is free of charge for all learners across the state.

“The platform makes learning possible even outside the confines of a school which will help address the spiralling numbers of school-age children unable to learn, especially in states where insecurity hinders access to schools.

“Importantly, the learning passport provides an opportunity for teachers to access quality teachers’ guides and resources and digitised capacity building modules meant for teachers while supporting them to deliver lessons in class.

“In Katsina, we are targeting 10,000 learners and teachers across the over 300 schools in the state before the end of November 2023.

“And also, 30,500 teachers and school leaders are being trained on the use of the NLP and on how to integrate technology in classroom instructional practice”. (NAN)

