e-Governance: Kebbi govt. trains commissioners, senior officials on ICT

The Kebbi government has commenced training of commissioners and senior government officials on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), as part of efforts to improve productivity and efficiency in the state civil service.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Alhaji Abdullahi Magoro, while briefing newsmen shortly after the flag-off of the training in Birnin-Kebbi on Monday, said it was part of the e- governance plan for 2021.

He said that the training was aimed at making the trainees take advantage of the various tools and improve their productivity and efficiency.

“The training is part of our e-governance plan and other ICT tools which we intend to roll out in 2021.

“This is the first time such training is being carried out and this is because Gov. Atiku Bagudu has identified some gaps as far as ICT skills are concerned.

“He has given his support to this training to ensure that everyone in government, from the top of the ladder down, is empowered with digital skills to enable the state move forward,” he said.

Although the commissioner said that the training was meant to last for two days, he, however, said that it might be made twice and thrice a year in so as to improve on their skills.

“The e-governance is meant to allow the citizens to have access to information about the various ministries, departments and agencies, especially on the services they are providing.

“The participants are to be trained to be able to communicate with the citizens, using technology,” the commissioner said.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Sama’ila Yombe, commended the participants for their commitment and focus during the training.

“This training is timely, especially given the present global ICT challenge and transformation.

“I urge you to put to use the knowledge you will acquire for the betterment of our civil service,” Yombe said.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, the Commissioner of Lands and Housing, Alhaji Sadik Yelwa, expressed hope that the training would improve their performances in their respective offices.

“The communication gap that usually exists when executives are not living within the same areas is now addressed because you can now summit your memo through email.

“You can also receive responses from the governor and explore opportunities that abound in the global world for the benefit of your ministry,” he said.

Yelwa commended the ICT ministry for the initiative, expressing the hope that the participants would utilise the knowledge acquired to move the state forward. (NAN)