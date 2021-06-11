E-Auction will eliminate corruption – Customs

By Haruna Salami
The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS has assured the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes that the new electronic auction (E-auction) will eliminate corruption in it’s activities. 


This was part of the report of  the level of implementation of the “National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACD) 2017 -2021 presented to the Senate Committee by NCS.According to Customs, the E-auction a new world standard procedure, “a system which in conflict with the previous manual system that was fraught with corruption”.


Speaking with journalists after the session with the Senate Committee, Uba Mohammed, Acting Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, who re-presented the Comptroller General said “this system does not know anybody. you click on the system, irrespective of status,  it does not recognize or favouritism. It only the procedure based on the system that recognised”.


said “any Nigerian free to the system and or she is lucky or she will get whatever may be the nature of the goods without any human interference”.


The Acting ACG said the E-auction has eliminated corruption to the extent that even the CG cannot use his discretionary power to favour anybody as the only thing the system recognises is proper procedure.


Other agencies of the Federal Government, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, etc came before the Senate Committee to show their implementation status of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, NACS.


The session was by partners in the Anti-Corruption war, including MacArthur Foundation.

