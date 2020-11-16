Advisory Committee canvasses PPP arrangements for FCT training centres

An FCT Ministerial Advisory Committee on the Status of Social Development Services, has recommended the certification of some training centres and linking them to the private sector to enhance their service delivery.
Mrs Josie Mudasiru, Assistant Director of Information, FCTA, in a statement she issued on Monday in Abuja, said the recommendation came from the acting Chairperson of the Committee, Mrs Asabe Umar, following an assessment tour of social welfare facilities in the FCT.
Umar noted that certification of the facilities would increase public participation in social development schemes provided by the FCT Administration, in addition to encouraging many youths to get trained at the centres, since they know that the certificates would be recognised anywhere.
She also reiterated the need for Public Private Partnership to make the centres more functional, saying “government has done its part by providing the infrastructure and equipment.
” There is need for the private sector to step in and support in terms of more equipment, trainings and management.”
In the course of its assignment, Umar said that the committee uncovered a moribund rice mill, a bakery, garri processing section and, others with arts equipment, at the Agro Allied Women Centre in the FCT.
Meanwhile, Simisola Ayoade, Special Assistant to the FCT Minister of State, has said that a groundnut processing factory she inspected at Kulo, Kuje Area Council, would be made functional through a Public- Private partnership arrangement, to train youths of the village for employment.
“At the Zuba Women Multipurpose Centre, it was a marvel to behold a well-equipped computer room, a tailoring Section, a salon and a catering department”, she said.
The committee has so far visited four Area Councils and are expected to submit a report on how the facilities can be put to better use to serve the people of the FCT. (NAN)
