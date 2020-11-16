Advisory Committee canvasses PPP arrangements for FCT training centres

An FCT Ministerial Advisory Committee on the Status of Social Development Services, has recommended the certification of some training centres and linking them to the private sector to enhance their service delivery.

Mrs Josie Mudasiru, Assistant Director of Information, FCTA, in a statement she issued on Monday in Abuja, said the recommendation came from the acting Chairperson of the Committee, Mrs Asabe Umar, following an assessment tour of social welfare facilities in the FCT.

Umar noted that certification of the facilities would increase public participation in social development schemes provided by the FCT Administration, in addition to encouraging many youths to get trained at the centres, since they know that the certificates would be recognised anywhere.

She also reiterated the need for Public Private Partnership to make the centres more functional, saying “government has done its part by providing the infrastructure and equipment.