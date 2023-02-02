Dutse residents mourn late Emir Sunusi

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Some Residents of Dutse in Jigawa have described the demise of late Emir Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi as a great loss to the nation.

Sanusi died on Tuesday after a brief illness at the age of 79.

A cross section of the residents who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in seperate interviews, said the late emir would be remembered for his passion to education development.

A civil servant, Mr Muhammad Ahmad said that Sunusi contributed to educational development in the state and the country at large.

“Late Emir Sunusi always encouraged people to seek for Islamic and Western education in order to live a good life and have brighter future”.

Another resident, Usman Abdullahi described the emir as a philanthropist who assisted the poor and the needy towards improving their social and economic wellbeing.

Also, Aminu Sulaiman, a trader, said the late emir enjoined his subjects to plant trees and inculcate friendly environment habit to protect and preserve the ecosystem.

“The late emir admornished his subjects against indescrminate felling of trees and encouraged them to plant more trees.

“Where ever he was invited for a tree planting campaign, he honoured such invitation regardless of who organise the event.

“He always ensure peace and unity among the people so as to have economic prosperity,” he said.

Also, Gov. Muhammad Badaru in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Habibu Nuhu-Kila, said he received the death of the royal father with immense sadness and deep feelings of a great national loss.

He described him as humble, pious and community leader whose conduct and character in life to the service of humanity.

“His death created a vacuum difficult to be filled considering his contributions to peace, stability and progress in his domain and the country at large”.

The governor prayed for the repose of his soul, and urged the people to bear the loss with spirit of acquiescence to God’s will.

Born on Dec. 27, 1944, Sanusi was installed the 3rd Emir of Dutse in 1995 after the demise of his father, Muhammad Sanusi. (NAN)