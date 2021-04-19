Dutch bank ABN Amro pays 480m for money laundering

 Three board members of Dutch bank ABN Amro under criminal investigation a -laundering probe, the public prosecutor’s office The Hague says.

The bank agreed to a settlement and paid 480 million euros (575.1 million dollars), the prosecutor’s office said.

The suspects include finance minister, Gerrit Zalm, and the chief executive of Danish financial institution, Danske Bank, Chris Vogelzang, resigned on Monday following the .

The investigation had started 2019 and covered transactions between 2014 and 2020.

ABN Amro violated the Anti- Laundering Act, according to the prosecution.

Both and the origin of larger sums of not sufficiently verified and checked.

Documents ; a risk analysis not place.

transactions were not reported.

As a result, several clients may have used the bank’s services for money-laundering purposes for a longer period of time. (dpa/NAN)

