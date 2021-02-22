Dust haze, cold weather combine to disrupt economic activities in Katsina

Hazy and cold weather have combined to disrupt economic activities in Katsina as many residents have kept indoors for days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the weather condition has made many traders to stay away from their businesses as patrons also kept to their homes.

Malam Isma’il Adamu, a trader at the popular Katsina Central Market told NAN that he had lost patronage due the harsh weather.

Adamu explained that more than 200 customers patronised him daily before the onset of the harsh weather condition, but that he hardly got up to 70 patrons these days.