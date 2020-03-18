Dunamis empowers members, urges Christians to embrace Christ

Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Kubwa District, Abuja, has empowered eight of its members as it mark its 10th anniversary.

Speaking during the anniversary in Abuja, the Resident Pastor, Mr Great Ayodele appreciated God for what he has done in the life of the church and members.

He also advised Christians to admit Christ as their Lord and Savior, saying that he who has Christ has the grace to overcome anything.

Ayodele said, though the church has faced many challenges, one of which is the issue of car park and bad road, but the road was recently constructed and commissioned by the church.

“We bless God for where he started with us, where we are now and where we will be in the future.

“We trust God will give us a massive land that will handle the issue of car park.

“We bless God for what he is doing in the lives of our member through pastor Paul Enenche. We give God all the glory,’’ he said.

Mrs Jane Ayodele also thanked the Lord for his faithfulness, adding that the church as family has seen God’s work on the church in the past 10 years.

One of the church members, Mrs Chioma Adeleke said the church has experienced diverse testimonies of God’s goodness.

Mr Celestine Dureke, an elder of the church also said that he has experienced the hand of God in his life ever since he stared worshipping in the church.

Dureke called on Christians to embraced God with all their hearts and they will find peace and solutions in all they do.

Meanwhile, Mr. Donatus Ekeh, one of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf the others commended the pastor and the entire church for the gesture on him and others.

Ekeh who was now 52 years old completed his training on fashion and designing about a month ago promised to make good use of the machine and be more committed in serving God.

“I was shocked when the pastor called my name and presented me with a brand new industrial sewing machine. .

“God is real. I never knew I will own my own sewing machine, he said.

The six of the beneficiaries were given cash and one was also given a popcorn machine to start a business respectively.

