Duke to FG: Leverage on gas subsidy to crash cost of goods, services

Former governor of Cross River, Mr Donald Duke, says natural gas can become stimulant to industries nationwide, if the Federal Government subsidises the cost and makes it more available and affordable to consumers.

By Mustapha Yauri

Duke gave the advice at the 43rd Pre-Convocation Lecture of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) on Friday in Zaria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture was themed:“This is your time: Set forth in confidence and with haste’’

Duke said should the federal government consider the option, it would strengthen the country’s quest to achieving global industrial competitiveness.

He said that the move would also crash the high cost of goods and services in Nigeria.

Duke stressed that inadequate investment in the energy infrastructure was one of the mitigations for small and medium enterprises in the country.

According to him, the problem in Nigeria is not about the resources but the will to do the right thing.

”I am coming from the part of Nigeria that did have money but if they are determine to make things happen it do happened.

“The Niger Delta was a single large gas pollutant in the world; until recently, we flare a gas equivalent to 25 million litres of diesel every day.

“If we could harness gas and distribute it throughout the country it could serve as good stimulant for companies in terms of reducing the cost of power.

“In Nigeria, power energy consumes about 40 per cent of the cost production averagely, if you can save that 40 per cent and reduce it to 10 per cent, then Nigerian goods would be more competitive with imported goods,’’ Duke said.

However, he lamented that factories were closing down in the country while their cost of production makes their goods to be more expensive than the imported goods.

Duke therefore urged the government to use what the country has in abundance (the abundant gas) to make Nigerian goods and services more affordable.

Earlier, Dr Suleiman Ndanusa, the Chairman of the occasion, urged the graduands to absorb the speaker’s’ knowledge from the topic he presented.

“As you embark on the new charter of your life, the road to success is rarely a straight line hence beware of blockages and setbacks that may come your way.”

He said the challenges and setback they may encounter was to further strengthen and equip them with the necessary skills to face the challenges of Nigeria. (NAN)

